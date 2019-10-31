Work With Us

Invitation to Standing Offer Arrangement – professional and consulting services

The Healing Foundation is forming a panel of providers to secure professional and consulting services in an open tender process. A Standing Offer Arrangement (SOA) is now open and accessible via our procurement portal.

We invite you to apply to support The Healing Foundation with the provision of professional and consulting services by submitting an application to join the Panel. Applicants must provide a succinct yet detailed response, as there are no guaranteed positions and no preferred treatment for current providers. A tender process is a fair and transparent way of allowing all existing and any new providers to apply for a position on the panel. The new professional and consulting services panel will be in place by 31 August 2021.

Apply here