Work With Us

Here you will find current job vacancies with The Healing Foundation.

The Healing Foundation is an equal-opportunity employer and we encourage and prioritise applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. We are committed to ensuring all individuals are treated with dignity, regardless of cultural backgrounds, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or spiritual beliefs and young people.

If would like more details regarding job opportunities with The Healing Foundation Email Human Resources at hr@healingfoudation.org.au

Invitation to Standing Offer Arrangement – professional and consulting services

The Healing Foundation is forming a panel of providers to secure professional and consulting services in an open tender process. A Standing Offer Arrangement (SOA) is now open and accessible via our procurement portal.

We invite you to apply to support The Healing Foundation with the provision of professional and consulting services by submitting an application to join the Panel. Applicants must provide a succinct yet detailed response, as there are no guaranteed positions and no preferred treatment for current providers. A tender process is a fair and transparent way of allowing all existing and any new providers to apply for a position on the panel. The new professional and consulting services panel will be in place by 31 August 2021.

Apply here

Deputy Director - Delivery

Download the Position Description Apply via Seek

Team Leader - Delivery

Download the Position Description Apply via Seek

Engagement Project Officer

Our Engagement and Delivery team leads the planning, development and implementation of The Healing Foundation’s programs, projects and partnerships. The team is responsible for the delivery and overall success of individual pieces of work, that help The Healing Foundation deliver on our strategic priorities.

Download the Position Description Apply via Seek

Message: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be aware that this website may contain images, voices and names of people who have passed away.